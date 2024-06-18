Clinic, medical shop sealed in Tiruppur following surprise inspection

A clinic and a medical shop were sealed on Tuesday at Chinnakaliapalayam following a surprise inspection by Deputy Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Kanagarani.

Accompanied by Inspector of Palladam Police Station Kavitha Lakshmi and subordinate police officials, Dr. Kanagarani found during the inspection that though the clinic was run with the nameboard of Dr. Marshall Mahesh Antony, the patients were being treated by the owner of the medical shop, Little Flora.

The patients were said to have told the inspecting team that they had not seen Dr. Marshal Mahesh at the clinic.

The officials could not get a proper reply from Dr. Marshal when they contacted him over phone. The pharmacy owner also did not present herself before the officials.

The inspecting team called in the Village Administrative Officer, Radhamani, and sealed the medical shop and clinic.

Dr. Marshal and Little Flora were instructed to appear at the office of Deputy Director of Medical and Rural Health Services for an explanation with relevant documents.

