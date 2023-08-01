‘Climate change may lead to faster deterioration of rock art sites in the Nilgiris’

August 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Climate change could lead to faster deterioration of rock art sites in the Nilgiris, necessitating long-term monitoring of the sites to protect them from disappearing, according to researchers working on documenting rock art sites in the Nilgiris.

Using the rock art site at Iduhatty as an example, Janardhan Nanjudan, a researcher and an ecologist from the Nilgiris, said “the exceptionally old rock art of Iduhatty is located within a dynamic sub-tropical environment that renders it particularly vulnerable to the destructive impacts of climate change, adding unique urgency to this call for further research and protection,” he said.

According to other researchers documenting rock art sites in the Nilgiris, there were over 10 such sights recorded in the recent past, including the most spectacular of the sites – the Karikiyoor rock paintings.

The rock art site in Iduhatty has over 30 abstract signs and figures – dots, circles, cordiform, lines, quadrangle and wired diagrams. Mr. Nanjudan argues that climate fluctuations in recent decades could become a major factor for the deterioration of the rock art sites in the district.

Pointing to recent research from the University of North Carolina, he stated that “warm and humid weather could accelerate the weathering of the surfaces on which the rock art is found.

“Understanding the environmental impacts to early rock art sites is crucial for designing effective management strategies to help preserve these irreplaceable images from the human past. A long term physical and chemical monitoring is required. While a small-scale monitoring programme has recently been initiated at Iduhatty rock art site by Muddy Boots Nilgiris supported by Green Mount India Foundation, more support for this initiative is required, especially in terms of investment for equipment,” he said.

Another researcher, who has visited rock art sites in the Nilgiris over the last decade, said that the gradual weathering of the art sites was a concern, but added that he was not sure if climate change was as yet having a significant impact on accelerating weathering of the rock art sites. “Many of the rock art sites in the Nilgiris are exposed to the elements, and have always been at risk of being lost due to weathering. It would be prudent to document these areas thoroughly through photographs, with teams of archeologists, so that even if the actual sites themselves are lost, then at least there would be digital records of the art at these sites,” he said, requesting anonymity.

