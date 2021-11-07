Clear stagnant water in Ward 44: residents

Residents of Raja Pillai Kadu at Kitchiplayaam in Salem said the stagnant water turned out to be a breeding source for mosquitoes.

SALEM

07 November 2021 22:38 IST

Urging the Salem Corporation to take steps on a war footing to clear the stagnant water in their area, residents of Raja Pillai Kadu in Ward 44 staged a protest on Sunday.

The residents said the area with over 100 families did not have basic amenities. Rainwater continued to stagnate in their area for over a week, causing inconvenience to them.

The stagnant water turned out to be a breeding source for mosquitoes and they feared an outbreak of water borne diseases.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj asked officials to ensure that all precautionary measures were taken in all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits.

He asked officials to keep earthmovers, tippers, lorries, tractors and other vehicles needed to carry out repair works in areas that were affected due to rain.

The residents could take up rain-related issues with the control rooms functioning at the Corporation’s Central Office and the four Zonal offices round the clock.

They could contact Central office at 0427-2212844, Suramangalam zone 0427-2387514, Hasthampatti zone 0427-2314646, Ammapettai zone 0427-2263161 and Kondalampatti zone at 0427-2216616.