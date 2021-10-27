‘Clear pending wildlife crime cases soon’

Coimbatore

27 October 2021 23:47 IST

A meeting of officials from the Forest Department and the Directorate of Prosecution and public prosecutors on Wednesday pushed for speedy clearing of 115 wildlife crime cases pending within the limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian, Deputy Directors S.N. Thejasvi (Tiruppur division), M.G. Ganesan ( Pollachi division), Deputy Directors of Prosecution S. Amsaveni (Coimbatore), M. Rajadurai (Erode), Assistant Conservators of Forests, Forest Range Officers and public prosecutors took part in the meeting held at the Forest Department training centre at Attakatti.

