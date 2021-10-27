Coimbatore

‘Clear pending wildlife crime cases soon’

A meeting of officials from the Forest Department and the Directorate of Prosecution and public prosecutors on Wednesday pushed for speedy clearing of 115 wildlife crime cases pending within the limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian, Deputy Directors S.N. Thejasvi (Tiruppur division), M.G. Ganesan ( Pollachi division), Deputy Directors of Prosecution S. Amsaveni (Coimbatore), M. Rajadurai (Erode), Assistant Conservators of Forests, Forest Range Officers and public prosecutors took part in the meeting held at the Forest Department training centre at Attakatti.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 11:47:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/clear-pending-wildlife-crime-cases-soon/article37201914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY