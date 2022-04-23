‘Clear maintenance dues of waste collection lorries in Coimbatore’

Coimbatore Corporation Central Zone chairperson Meena Loganathan has written to Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara to clear the maintenance dues of waste collection lorries.

In her letter, she said the Corporation delaying payment of expenses incurred for cleaning and overhauling the vehicles as a part of the process to obtain fitness certificate (FC) had led to a shortage of vehicles used for waste collection.

In her zone alone there were 18 lorries – 10 engaged by the contractor and eight that the Corporation owned – that were not in use. This hampered the waste transportation process, she said and added that earlier the Corporation brought back the lorries for use.