Clear bushes from housing site to protect people from wildlife: farmers

: Vivasayeegal Sangam, a non-partisan farmers’ association, has urged the district administration to take steps to clear the bushes rom a housing site to protect people living in three villages from wildlife.

In a petition on April 20, the association said the promoter of the housing site had left around 800 acres uncared for. It had led to growth of trees and bushes and turned into a habitat for wildlife.

The presence of wildlife there threatened the safety of people in Sundakkamuthur, Chettipalayam and Theethipalayam villages. The trees and bushes had turned into home for elephants and leopard, the farmers alleged and wanted the bushes cleared at the earliest as the wildlife also destroyed crops.