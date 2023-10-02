ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanliness drives held across Coimbatore on Gandhi Jayanthi

October 02, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A student volunteer receives a sapling and a cleaning kit from MGM Trustee Akhila Shanmugam (second left), and chief guest B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar (third left), Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, at an event held in Coimbatore on Monday. T. Kannan, an agriculturalist, and Saritha Chowdhray, great granddaughter of G.D. Naidu, are in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A series of cleanliness drives were organised in the city on Monday by various organisations in support of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) Mission conducted by the Central government.

The campaign was being organised from September 15 to October 2, under which the theme was ‘Garbage-Free India’. For spreading awareness about the campaign, a ‘Jan-Andolan’ was conducted in Coimbatore under the leadership of K. Ramakrishnan, Commissioner of GST and Audit, Coimbatore.

Rananjay Singh, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Chennai, participated in a cleanliness drive near the Government Hospital along with 100 members.

In a separate event conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Trust, student volunteers attended a cleanliness programme at the Cholakarai-Madukarai range. Organised by MGM Trustee Akila Shanmugam, a speech on Gandhian principle of conserving the environment was presented by chief guest B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore. A total of 40 students attended the event.

