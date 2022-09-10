Cleanliness drive flagged off at Coimbatore railway station

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 10, 2022 18:48 IST

Sanitary workers cleaning the Goods Shed Road in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

As part of the People's Movement for Clean Cities campaign, Mayor A. Kalpana flagged off a cleanliness drive and distributed cloth bags ( manja pai) at the Coimbatore railway station on Saturday.

Under the drive conducted by the Corporation — themed 'My waste, my responsibility' — mass cleaning of public places such as bus stands, railway stations, religious places, tourist spots, parks, crematoriums, burial grounds etc., including removal of debris was done.

A total of 20 corporation sanitary workers and about 20 Coimbatore Government Arts College student volunteers were involved in cleaning the Goods Shed road in the city. Sanitary inspector S.R. Gerald Sathiya Punitha said volunteers from several NGOs and the National Cadet Corps of several institutions will also be a part of the drive.

He said pamphlets briefing on the importance of waste segregation at source and waste management were distributed.

