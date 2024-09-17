Cleanliness as Service drive launched open across panchayats in Dharmapuri

The district-level coordination committee meeting for the Swachhta Hi Seva – 2024 campaign, a fortnight-long cleanliness drive, was held on Tuesday by Collector K. Shanthi in preparation for the campaign’s launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign, which began on Tuesday, will involve large-scale public cleaning activities across more than 1,017 locations. Students, National Cadet Corps members, and Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers will participate in the drive, which runs until September 20.

From September 22 to 29, the campaign will focus on promoting the Clean India Mission through oath-taking ceremonies, human chain rallies, marathons, and walkathons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between September 23 and 27, efforts will shift towards identifying and transforming garbage hotspots, promoting the message of “Cleanliness as Service” by raising awareness and turning these areas into garbage-free spaces.

From September 30 to October 1, awareness campaigns will be conducted through pamphlets, dance, and drama, targeting school and college students to spread the message of cleanliness.

The campaign will culminate on Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2, with Cleanliness as Service Gram Sabhas held in all village panchayats, where the best-performing village panchayat will be awarded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.