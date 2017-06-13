Coimbatore

Cleaning of lake begins

Silt being removed from Kannankurichi Lake on Monday.

Silt being removed from Kannankurichi Lake on Monday.   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The DMK accuses the State Government of inaction

The DMK began cleaning the Kannankurichi Lake here on Monday.

Recently, the party working president M.K. Stalin has called upon the cadre to voluntarily take up cleaning of water bodies in their respective areas.

Salem central district secretary of the party R. Rajendran led a team of DMK activists to remove garbage from the lake.

An earthmover too was used to remove the silt.

The move would help the lake store water to its full capacity during rainy season, and recharge the ground water level in the area.

The DMK said that the State Government had failed to carry out the cleaning work and hence they were doing the job.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 8:52:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/cleaning-of-lake-begins/article18970254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY