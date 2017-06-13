Cleaning of lake begins

The DMK began cleaning the Kannankurichi Lake here on Monday.

Recently, the party working president M.K. Stalin has called upon the cadre to voluntarily take up cleaning of water bodies in their respective areas.

Salem central district secretary of the party R. Rajendran led a team of DMK activists to remove garbage from the lake.

An earthmover too was used to remove the silt.

The move would help the lake store water to its full capacity during rainy season, and recharge the ground water level in the area.

The DMK said that the State Government had failed to carry out the cleaning work and hence they were doing the job.