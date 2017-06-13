Cleaning of lake begins

The DMK began cleaning the Kannankurichi Lake here on Monday.
Recently, the party working president M.K. Stalin has called upon the cadre to voluntarily take up cleaning of water bodies in their respective areas.
Salem central district secretary of the party R. Rajendran led a team of DMK activists to remove garbage from the lake.
An earthmover too was used to remove the silt.
The move would help the lake store water to its full capacity during rainy season, and recharge the ground water level in the area.
The DMK said that the State Government had failed to carry out the cleaning work and hence they were doing the job.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor