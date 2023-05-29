Cleaning drive planned in Vellingiri Hills after the end of pilgrim season

May 29, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department will conduct a mass cleaning drive in the Vellingiri Hills as the pilgrimage season will end on May 31. The drive will be conducted by the Department staff and volunteers from non-governmental organisations.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the staff, along with volunteers, removed 10 tonnes of plastic materials from the hills during the pilgrim season that started in March. They also removed 500 kg of clothes left by pilgrims around a stream, namely Andisunai, after taking bath.

“Dumping of clothes reduced after the Forest Department gave notice to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) Department to instruct devotees to abstain from the practice. A mass cleaning will be conducted after the end of the season,” Mr. Jayaraj said.

The six-km-long trekking through the reserve forest of the Boluvampatti forest range is usually allowed only in the months of March and April - from Maha Shivaratri to Chitra Pournami. This year, pilgrims were allowed to trek the hills till May 31. The trekking starts from the temple at Poondi at the foothills and ends at the seventh hill.