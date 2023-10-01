HamberMenu
Cleaning drive held across Coimbatore as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’

October 01, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The rally organised by the Income Tax Department in Coimbatore city on Sunday.

The rally organised by the Income Tax Department in Coimbatore city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Several government departments and organisations took up cleaning activities in the city and district on Sunday as part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ drive.

The Air Force Station, Sulur, conducted a cleaning drive along with residents of Kadampadi village. Air Commodore Vivart Singh, Air Officer Commanding of the Air Force station, participated in the drive and stressed on the positive impact of such activities on the environment and nation-building. He also felicitated the participants.

Officers, jawans, and their family members from the Central Training College (CTC) of the Central Reserve Police Force, Kurudampalayam, and the public took part in a cleaning drive at Kathirnaickenpalayam. Ajay Bharatan, Inspector General and Principal of the CTC, spoke on adverse effects of littering single-use plastic products and using tobacco products. Around 250 persons took part the drive.

A press release from the GST Commissionerate said the theme for the drive this year was “Garbage Free India’. Executive, Audit and Appeals Commissionerates of the Central Goods and Service Tax Department Coimbatore, undertook cleaning of garbage in Race Course area, along roadsides, parks and religious places from September 15. Saplings were planted on the office premises and a Swachhata Run was conducted.

The Income Tax Department organised a rally from its office in the city and conducted a cleanliness drive near KG Theatre in which about 200 people participated.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textile and Management initiated a sapling plantation programme.

