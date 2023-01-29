Clean up drive organised along Coonoor River

January 29, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

The Madras Regimental Centre, the Station Headquarters, and the Wellington Cantonment Board jointly organised a clean up drive on Saturday for nearly one km stretch of the Upper Stream of the Coonoor River from the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Bridge in Wellington, Coonoor as part of Republic Day celebrations.

The event was flagged off by the Commandant of the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC). Around 150 army personnel, workers from Station Headquarters, Cantonment Board and volunteers from Clean Coonoor, an NGO, participated in the drive. The NGO has been advising and supporting Wellington Cantonment in segregating and appropriate disposal of solid waste.

“Around three tonnes of mainly non-degradable plastic waste was removed from the stream and after segregation was taken to the nearby waste management facility for safe disposal,” a press release from Clean Coonoor said.

“The exercise reiterated the fact that a nation thrives and prospers only if it treats its natural resources as assets which it must handover to the next generation in a better condition than it received,” the press release added.