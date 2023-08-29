HamberMenu
Clean stormwater drain in Kavundampalayam, residents urge Coimbatore Corporation

August 29, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The stormwater drain in Kavundampalayam near Gounder Mills area under Ward 18 in Coimbatore city that reportedly has not been cleaned for nearly three years.

The stormwater drain in Kavundampalayam near Gounder Mills area under Ward 18 in Coimbatore city that reportedly has not been cleaned for nearly three years. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Residents of the Athirshtalakshmi Garden in Kavundampalayam under the North Zone of the city urged Coimbatore Corporation to clean the stormwater drain in the area.

G. Sudha of Athirshtalakshmi Garden near G.N. Mills Post Office said the stormwater drain in their area was cleaned and water pumped only three times in nearly three years.

She said the stench was unbearable and the drain was filled with debris. Plastic and food waste float on the water owing to which mosquito breeding had become uncontrollable.

She said, “I have filed several complaints in nearly three years with the Coimbatore Corporation to Assistant Engineers, Sanitary Inspectors, and Ward Councillor, and submitted two petitions during the grievances redress meeting. I received a letter from the North Zone Assistant Commissioner on May 4, 2023, that alternate measures would be taken. But no cleaning was undertaken.”

According to another resident of the locality, since the outlet point is blocked, weeds and grass have spread and snake menace has began. The reptiles have entered homes multiple times over the years, including one instance earlier this month.

An official in the Health Department said there had been a shortage of sanitation workers in the past week as many have availed of leaves. The issue would be looked into and the drain cleaned, de-weeded and the water would be pumped out by this week, the official added.

