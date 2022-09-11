Clean energy meet on September 16

Global clean energy communications, consulting, and research firm, Mercom India, will organise a “C & I Clean Energy Meet” in Coimbatore on September 16.

According to a release from Mercom, Tamil Nadu ranks third in cumulative solar open access installations and ranks among the top 10 for rooftop solar installations. The day-long event is to foster collaboration between commercial and industrial firms and leading renewable energy solution providers. The conference will have panel sessions and case studies that will demonstrate how industrial customers in the State can lower their growing energy costs. There will also be sessions on new technologies, business models, financing mechanisms, and regulations from leading developers offering rooftop and open access solar solutions.

For registration, mail to events@mercomindia.com

Power shutdown

Periyanaikenpalayam sub-station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 13: Periyanaikenpalayam, Naikenpalayam, Kovanur, Gudalur Koundampalayam, Jothipuram, Press Colony, N0 4 Veerapandi, Idigarai, Sengalipalayam, Poochiyur, Samanaikenpalayam, Athipalayam, Govindanaikenpalayam, Maniyakarampalayam, Palamalai, Narasimhanaikenpalayam, Vattaparaimedu, Ambedkar Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Santhimedu, Thambu School, Selvapuram, Periyamathampalayam and Chinnamathampalayam.

Online approval

The Coimbatore Local Planning Authority has urged the public to use the single window system for getting approvals for layouts, buildings, completion certificate and land reclassification. Applicants can submit the documents completely online on www.onlineppa.tn.gov.in for the approvals, according to a release from Collector G.S. Sameeran.

Office-bearers elected

B. Sriramulu, Managing Director of Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd., was recently elected president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, for 2022-24. The other office-bearers are: vice-presidents - Rajesh B Lund, Director of Sri Vari Finance and Leasing, C. Dorairaj, proprietor of Pazhamudir Nilayam, and V. Sundaram, proprietor of Sundar Enterprises, secretaries - K Annamalai, Financial Consultant, and S. Karthikeyan, managing director (operations) of Bloom Electronics, and treasurer - Vaishnavi Krishnan, director at Sri Krishna Sweets.

Programme for foundries

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation and Global Environment Facility, which have worked on energy conservation programme with foundries here for the last eight years, will continue to focus on environment protection too, said K.V. Karthik, president of Coimbatore Industrial Infrastructure Association.

Through this project, over 1,000 energy audits and several detailed energy studies were done for industries here, mainly foundries. The industries had taken steps too based on the audit and studies. Apart from saving on power consumption, there would be a focus on environment too now, he said.

New facility

Quintessence, a US Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management firm, has opened an office at Tidel Park in Coimbatore.

Quintessence is expanding its Coimbatore operations to strengthen its services, technology, and offerings in healthcare analytics. The company recently expanded its Chennai operations and with the new Coimbatore office, will have a 1600+ strong team. It also has offices in Dallas, Texas, and a wholly-owned subsidiary in the US.

The 11,507 sq. ft office here will hire more than 200 employees in the next two months. With more than 500 people at its two offices in Coimbatore, it is looking at having over 1,000 people here in the next six months, according to a release.