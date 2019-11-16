Coimbatore

Clean Coimbatore Conclave starts today

Coimbatore Corporation will hold a two-day conclave, ‘Clean Coimbatore Conclave 2019’, on November 16 and 17 at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam to offer waste management solutions for bulk waste generators.

A communication from the civic body said the conclave would also have stalls by companies offering solutions or ideas for rainwater harvesting, alternatives for plastics and showcase home composting techniques.

The conclave would begin at 9.30 a.m. with Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani inaugurating the event.

