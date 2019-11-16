Clean Coimbatore Conclave starts today

Coimbatore Corporation will hold a two-day conclave, ‘Clean Coimbatore Conclave 2019’, on November 16 and 17 at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam to offer waste management solutions for bulk waste generators.
A communication from the civic body said the conclave would also have stalls by companies offering solutions or ideas for rainwater harvesting, alternatives for plastics and showcase home composting techniques.
The conclave would begin at 9.30 a.m. with Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani inaugurating the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor