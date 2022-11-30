Classes for TNPSC Group II aspirants from December 25

November 30, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The vocational class for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group II/IIA Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examination will begin on December 25, , according to a press release.

Interested candidates, who passed the Group I exam, should come to the office with admit card of Block II/IIA Prelims and two passport-size photographs. Also, multiple mock tests will be conducted and individual counselling will be provided to all the students who write the exam, the release said.

Training classes are being conducted through educational television so the youth living in remote areas and those who are unable to come to the office in person can get training for civil service exams. It will also be telecast till 9 p.m. and will also be telecast on https://tamilnaducareerservices.tn.gov.in and TN Career Services Employment YouTube channel, the release said.

