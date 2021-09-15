Classes for rescued child workers through Kalvi TV

Erode

15 September 2021 23:50 IST

The district administration has asked students in the Special Training Centres run under the National Child Labour Project to attend classes through Kalvi TV from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. from Monday to Friday.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said child workers aged between 8 and 14 were rescued by officials and were admitted to the 15 centres functioning at Talavadi, Bargur and Kadambur hills. As many as 270 students pursued studies at the centres till Class 8 after which they would be admitted to regular schools in their respective areas. Also, school dropouts were admitted to the centres that were run by Non-Governmental Organisations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these centres were closed for over one-and-a-half years and the regular activities were halted. The State government recently announced conducting classes through Kalvi TV for these students so that they received their basic training.

The release requested project officers, Education Department officials, school teachers, local body representatives, NGOs and parents to ensure that the students watched Kalvi TV during the stipulated time.