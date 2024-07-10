ADVERTISEMENT

Classes begin for first-year UG students at government arts and science colleges in Coimbatore

Published - July 10, 2024 11:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Government arts and science colleges have begun the classes for the first-year UG students with a week-long induction programme.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education had issued guidelines to the heads of government colleges for conduct of induction programmes.

“The faculty welcomed the first-year students by lining up at the gate on the first day of classes, and ushered them inside. After a general orientation, the heads of departments took over and engaged them,” Principal of Government College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, Y.R. Yezhili said.

At the end of the day, the faculty led them to the gate for a send-off, Prof. Yezhili added.

At the Government Arts and Science College in Thondamuthur, Principal Sakthi Shri convened a meeting of parents on the first day, as part of the induction programme. “It was to ensure their cooperation early on for ensuring the best academic performance of their wards,” she said.

The college has invited resource persons to handle sessions over the next few days for scaling up the general understanding of the students about the society and the opportunities ahead

