GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Classes begin for first-year UG students at government arts and science colleges in Coimbatore

Published - July 10, 2024 11:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Government arts and science colleges have begun the classes for the first-year UG students with a week-long induction programme.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education had issued guidelines to the heads of government colleges for conduct of induction programmes.

“The faculty welcomed the first-year students by lining up at the gate on the first day of classes, and ushered them inside. After a general orientation, the heads of departments took over and engaged them,” Principal of Government College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, Y.R. Yezhili said.

At the end of the day, the faculty led them to the gate for a send-off, Prof. Yezhili added.

At the Government Arts and Science College in Thondamuthur, Principal Sakthi Shri convened a meeting of parents on the first day, as part of the induction programme. “It was to ensure their cooperation early on for ensuring the best academic performance of their wards,” she said.

The college has invited resource persons to handle sessions over the next few days for scaling up the general understanding of the students about the society and the opportunities ahead

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.