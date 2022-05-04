Class XII student found dead in Salem
A Class XII student was found dead at her residence here on Wednesday.
According to police, the deceased was identified as S. Pragathi (17). She was staying with her aunt at Dadhampatti. The student was preparing for the board examination. Veeranam police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Police have registered a case and are inquiring.
Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.
