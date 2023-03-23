Class XII student drowns in River Bhavani near Mettupalayam

March 23, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Class XII student drowned in River Bhavani near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The police have identified the deceased as S. Midhun, 17, who hailed from Poochiyur near Narasimhanaickenpalayam.

According to the police, a group of five students including Midhun went to spend their holiday at Oomapalayam on Wednesday. As they ventured into the river to take bath, Midhun was carried away by strong undercurrents. He drowned while others managed to escape.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel and divers conducted searches in the river and retrieved Midhun’s body late on Wednesday. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, for post-mortem. A case has been registered in connection with the student’s death, the police said.

The Coimbatore District Police formed a Life Guards unit in February this year to prevent incidents of drowning in Bhavani after several persons lost their lives in the river in the recent past.

