Class XII student dies of injuries sustained while alighting from moving govt. bus in Shoolagiri

04 January 2022 22:38 IST

TNSTC suspends the driver and conductor of the bus

A Class XII student succumbed to injuries that she suffered while alighting from a moving bus here on Monday evening.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has suspended the driver and conductor of the bus.

The deceased was identified as Nivya Shree, a student at the Kelamangalam Government Higher Secondary School. The girl was residing with her family near Shoolagiri.

On Monday evening, Nivya Shree boarded the bus near her school to alight at Chinigiripalli near Shoolagiri.

At Chinigiripalli, a few passengers alighted and the bus started moving. The bus driver and conductor did not notice Nivya Shree trying to alight from the bus and she reportedly jumped from the moving bus. She suffered severe injuries in her elbows and legs. People nearby alerted the police and the ambulance. Nivya Shree was rushed to Hosur GH and was later referred to Krishnagiri GH. The girl succumbed to injuries during the early hours of Tuesday.

TNSTC officials said that an inquiry was conducted and the driver and conductor were placed under suspension.

Officials said that both the driver and conductor should have ensured that all passengers had alighted from the bus. All the drivers and conductors in the district were advised on Tuesday to avert such situations in the future.