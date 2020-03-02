Class XII public exam begins

A total of 32,767 Class XII students appeared for the State board public examination in Coimbatore district on Monday.

Chief Educational Officer P. Usha said that 34,273 school students and 237 private candidates had registered for Class XII examinations across four educational districts – Coimbatore, Pollachi, Perur and S.S. Kulam. A total of 1,506 school students and 47 private candidates were absent on Monday.

The first examination was Language, where the students appeared for Tamil, Hindi, Sanskrit, German, French and Malayalam papers. As many as 29,890 students appeared for Tamil and 4,074 students appeared for French paper, Ms. Usha said.

Sixty-three scribes have been allotted for differently abled students across Coimbatore district. .

District Collector K. Rajamani visited the Presentation Convent Girls Higher Secondary School on Monday morning to review the preparations.

A total of 116 examination centres for students and three centres for private candidates have been set up across the district, along with 13 centres for question papers, Mr. Rajamani said in a release.

Corporation schools

As many as 1,719 students from 16 higher secondary schools run by the Coimbatore Corporation took the Plus Two examination on Monday, a release from the civic body said.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur district, 24,609 students and 340 private candidates from the four educational districts – Tiruppur, Dharapuram, Palladam and Udumalpet had registered for the Class XII examination. Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the premises of Jaivabai Municipal Girls HSS on Monday.