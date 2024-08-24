GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Class XII girl goes missing in Coimbatore

Published - August 24, 2024 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A Class XII girl who was reprimanded by her parents for her relationship with a youth reportedly went missing.

The girl had left her house at Sowripalayam in school uniform, and went missing after handing over what she had described as leave letter at the school gate.

The parents later learnt that daughter had conveyed through the letter that she was leaving them.

The Peelamedu police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents.

Sit-in protest by private security persons at CMCH

Security persons on contract appointment continued their sit-in strike at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for the second day on Saturday, demanding settlement of pending wages. They cited settlement of wages to private security personnel by government hospitals in other districts, to persist with their protest.

