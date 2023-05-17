Class XII board exam perfect scorer joins Coimbatore institution

May 17, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

S. Nandhini, who scored 600/600 in the Class XII board examinations, joined PSG College of Arts and Science here on Wednesday.

The student of Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School in Dindigul opted for the B. Com at the Coimbatore-based institution, according to sources. The student’s tuition and accommodation fees would be fully borne by the PSG & Sons Charitable Trust, sources said.

In a social media post, the Trust on Wednesday said, “Congratulations! S Nandini, the only student to score 600/600 in the commerce stream at the Class XII Tamil Nadu State Board Examinations has now joined PSG College of Arts and Science! We wish her more success in the future.”

Nandhini, the daughter of a daily wage labourer in Dindigul, scored centum in all six subjects — Economics, Tamil, English, Accountancy, Commerce and Computer Application.

