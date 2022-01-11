Class XI student injured in clash at school dies in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

11 January 2022 23:46 IST

A Class XI student who was injured in a clash between students on the premises of the Government Higher Secondary School at Alandurai in Coimbatore last week, died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday evening.

The police said that the 16-year-old boy, a resident of Old Post Office Street in Alandurai, died without responding to treatment at the hospital. Two more students who suffered stabs in the clash were under treatment.

The Alandurai police on Sunday arrested a Class XII student of the same school and an ITI student in connection with the assault.

The ITI student, who had dropped out of the Government Higher Secondary School at Alandurai, was allegedly teased by a Class XI student near a tea shop on January 5 evening. The ITI student informed the incident to his friend, the Class XII student of the same school.

This led to a clash between the two and a set of class XI students on the premises of the school on January 8 evening. The ITI student and his friend allegedly assaulted three Class XI students with a knife.

The injured students were admitted to CMCH and one of them died on Monday evening, the police said.

With the student succumbing to injuries, the police altered the case to 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code from 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

Tension prevailed in front of CMCH mortuary on Tuesday as parents and relatives of the deceased student blocked the Arts College Road, accusing the school authorities of negligence.

They alleged that the school authorities knew about the tension brewing between groups of students, but failed to prevent the clash.

V.V. Thirumal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perur sub-division, conducted a meeting with teachers, parents and students of the school on Tuesday. He appealed to the students to focus on studies and not to engage in violence.

Man arrested for stealing ₹ 11.5 lakh

The Ukkadam police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of stealing ₹ 11.50 lakh from a grocery store where he worked.

M. Mohammed Jamshad, a native of Kadampazhipuram in Palakkad, was arrested for stealing the cash from the store run by Abdul Azeez of Palakkad.

The police said that Mr. Azeez owns two commercial establishments. The rental amount collected from shops was kept at the grocery store in Town Hall.

Jamshad, who started working at the store three months ago, noticed cash on Monday evening and stole it in the early hours of Tuesday. He informed Mr. Azeez around 10 a.m. that the store was burgled.

The team led by Ukkadam Police Inspector Salairam Sakthivel found contradictions in Jamshad’s statement and questioned him in detail. The police found the stolen cash in Jamshad’s room near Ukkadam. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.