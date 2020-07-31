Class XI results: Coimbatore district tops in State

31 July 2020 22:54 IST

With 98.10 % pass, Coimbatore district topped the State in Class XI examination, results of which were announced on Friday. Last year, the district bagged third position (97.67%).

Of the 34,247 students who wrote the exam this year, 33,597 students passed, a release said.

Of the 357 schools, 197 recorded 100% pass in the district including 13 government schools, one Adi Dravidar Welfare school at Welspuram and one Corporation school at Ramakrishnapuram. Of the 8,207 students who wrote the exam from 86 government schools, 7,817 passed, bringing the pass per cent to 95.25.

Among the four educational districts, Coimbatore recorded the highest pass per cent with 97.98, followed by Perur educational district (97.70%), S.S. Kulam educational district (97.65%) and Pollachi educational district (96.79%).

The Coimbatore Corporation-managed schools registered a pass per cent of 97.17 (last year 93.5). Of the 16 schools, the Ramakrishnapuram showed 100% result. Of the 1,804 students who appeared for the examination, 1,753 cleared it.

Tiruppur district recorded a pass per cent of 97.41 and bagged fifth place in the State. Last year, the district bagged second spot with 97.93%. Of the 25,622 students who appeared for the examination, 24,958 passed. Of the 214 schools, 103 schools recorded 100% pass, including six government schools.

In the Nilgiris, of the 7,035 students who wrote the exam, 6,802 cleared it with a pass per cent of 96.69. The pass per cent of government schools was 93.75.

The pass per cent of the Erode district dropped from 98.03 in 2019 to 97.39 this year. Of the 23,334 students who appeared for the examination, 22,724 cleared it. Of the 10,829 students appeared from 103 government schools, 10,328 cleared the exam with a pass per cent of 95.37. Likewise, of the 22 differently-abled students, 21 cleared the exam.

The Salem district’s pass per cent has improved from 95.39 in 2019 to 95.71 in 2020. Of the 37,635 students who appeared for the exam, 36,021 passed. The government schools’ pass per cent stood at 93.10. Of the 18,664 students appeared, 17,377 cleared the exam. Of the 322 schools, 105 secured centum results that was lower than last year’s 114.

In Namakkal, the pass per cent dropped from 97.33 in 2019 to 97.14 in 2020. Of the 20,635 students who wrote the exam, 20,045 cleared it.

In Krishnagiri district, 92.8 % of the 19,711 students who appeared for the exam passed. Students from 192 schools from the four education districts of Hosur, Mathur, Denkanikottai and Krishnagiri wrote the exam.

A total of 56 private schools and five government schools secured cent per cent results.