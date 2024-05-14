ADVERTISEMENT

Class XI: pass percentage improves in the Nilgiris

Published - May 14, 2024 05:57 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

In the Nilgiris, the pass percentage of Class XI students has improved from 90.14 in 2023 to 91. 37 in 2024.

According to statistics released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations, a total of 2,622 male students and 3,231 female students have passed this year. Out of 6,406 who appeared for the examinations, 5,853 have passed.

The pass percentage among government school students also improved this year, from 83.01 in 2023 to 84.78 in 2024. According to the officials, out of 2,293 students who appeared for the exam, 946 male students and 998 female students from government schools had passed.

