Class XI admissions begin in government and private schools

24 August 2020 23:04 IST

‘Private schools told to allocate 25% seats under RTE Act quota’

Admissions to Class XI began in government and private schools in Coimbatore district on Monday, a week after admissions to Classes I, VI and IX commenced.

Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Coimbatore, P. Usha said issuance of application forms for Class XI admissions began in 108 government higher secondary schools and 46 aided higher secondary schools in the district.

She said the schools were told to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures such as providing hand sanitisers, allowing students and parents in batches, and allocating separate rooms for different streams to avoid overcrowding.

Following the admission process, textbooks were also given to the students. “The Class XI admissions will be completed in the next three days,” Ms. Usha said.

The CEO said that all private schools in the Coimbatore district were instructed to allocate 25% seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act quota for students from weaker sections.

Online admissions

Online admissions to LKG and Class I under the RTE quota will begin on Thursday where parents can apply through the website http://rte.tnschools.gov.in/ from 10 a.m. on August 27.

Salem

As many as 325 schools, including 155 government schools, in Salem district began Class XI admissions on Monday

Salem CEO T. Ganesh Moorthy said, “All schools have been advised to follow COVID-19 safety measures. Teachers were told to provide admission to students in the preferred streams and schools have been advised to follow reservation norms.”

Students would be given books and other education materials during admission, he said.

Namakkal CEO P. Ayyanan said admissions began in 100 government schools and over 100 private schools in the district.

Erode

Arrangements were made at all schools in Erode district to provide hand sanitisers to students and parents at the entrance and teachers ensured all wore masks on the premises.

Teachers said the admission process was expected to continue for the next two to three days.