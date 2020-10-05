Class XI admissions at Anaikatti tribal residential school likely in 2021

The Government Tribal Residential High School at Anaikatti.

Coimbatore

05 October 2020 23:33 IST

With the recent upgrade of Government Tribal Residential High School at Anaikatti to a higher secondary school, the admission for Class XI is likely commence in the academic year 2021-22.

Sources at the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department said on Monday that the new staff members are yet to be recruited for Classes XI and XII. The recruitment process could not be fast-tracked as the school remains closed due to the pandemic. Moreover, the Class X students who passed out of the school in 2019-20 have already enrolled in other schools and institutes such as the Industrial Training Institute, hence bringing them back for Class XI admissions in 2020-21 will not be possible, according to the sources.

The school was upgraded as a high school in 1995. Regarding the reason behind the 25-year-long delay in the upgrading process, the sources said that the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department upgrades only one or two schools every year. The upgrade was a result of sustained efforts by the district administration and legislators from the district, sources said.

This will be beneficial for students from tribal communities to complete their school studies, particularly the girl students as their parents tend to discontinue their studies after Class X to avoid sending them to schools that are far away. As of Monday, the Government Tribal Residential High School has seen 213 fresh admissions for academic year 2020-21, which is expected to improve in 2021-22 once admissions for Class XI commences.