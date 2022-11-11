Class X student sexually assaulted near Coimbatore, one arrested

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a Class X student, allegedly after taking her nude photos and threatening her with them.

The police were on the lookout for two more men, a friend of the first accused who circulated the girl’s photos on WhatsApp and another man who attempted to sexually assault the girl on the pretext of helping her.

K. Gunasekaran, a driver from a village near K.G. Chavadi, was arrested by the police on Thursday based on the complaint lodged by the survivor aged 15 at the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur, said the police.

According to the police, Gunasekaran took photos of the girl in January this year and sexually assaulted her three times by threatening with the photos. Gunasekaran’s friend M. Vijay (22), also a driver, posted the photos from the former’s mobile phone in a WhatsApp group.

The complainant alleged that the third accused, an unknown person, approached her after seeing her photos on November 8. The girl alleged that the man took her a jungle near a check-post on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border on the pretext of taking her to her boyfriend, and attempted to assault her sexually after beating her up. She escaped from the man and lodged the complaint with the police on Thursday.

The police registered a case against the trio under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act and arrested Gunasekaran late on Thursday.

Police officers said separate teams were on the lookout for the two accused. The police suspect that the third accused could be a person known to Vijay.