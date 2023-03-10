HamberMenu
Class X student dies in wall collapse in Tiruppur

March 10, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A Class X student from Tiruppur died after a wall, which was allegedly weakened due to a drainage work that was being carried out by the Corporation, collapsed on him late on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as S. Abhiram, 15, of Aruljothipuram. The Tiruppur north police said that the incident happened when Abhiram reportedly tried to place a wooden plank across the channel that was dug on the side of the road for drainage. The wall of a house, which was reportedly weakened due to the drainage works, fell on the student who died on the spot. The police said that a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered in connection with the incident. Sources said that the student failed to pass Class X in his first attempt and he had been going for tutorial classes. 

