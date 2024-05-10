Class X results | Salem registers 91.75 pass percentage, Namakkal 93.51

Salem district registered a pass percentage of 91.75 and Namakkal district registered 93.51% in the Class X public examination results that were released on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Salem district, Chief Educational Officer M. Kabeer released the results at the CEO office. From Salem district, 42,351 students (21,474 boys and 20,877 girls) from 525 schools wrote the exams. Of those, 38,859 students (19,066 boys and 19,793 girls) passed the exam. The pass percentage was 91.75 that is 0.62 higher than last year’s pass percentage.

From the 296 government schools in Salem district, 24,683 students (11,917 boys and 12,766 girls) wrote the exams, and of those, 22,126 (10,226 boys and 11,900 girls) passed the exams. The pass percentage of government schools was 89.64%, which is 1.33 higher than last year’s pass percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Salem district, a total of 136 schools (44 government, three government-aided, 88 private and one Anglo-Indian school) registered 100% pass. Likewise, from Salem Central Prison, all the 23 prisoners who wrote class X public exams passed. A convict, Dheenadayalan, scored 342 marks. Prison superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth gifted pens to high scorers.

In Namakkal district, 19,759 students (10,147 boys and 9,612 girls), wrote the exams from 296 schools. Of those, 19,759 students (9,318 boys and 9,159 girls) passed. The pass percentage was 93.51, which is 0.53 higher than last year’s pass percentage.

Of the 11,626 students from 163 government schools who wrote the exams, 10,563 students passed. The pass percentage of government schools was 90.86, which is 0.62 higher than last year’s pass percentage. This year, 104 schools registered 100% pass in the district, including 34 government schools, one Adi Dravidar Welfare School, and one government-aided school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twin sisters R. Akshaya (15) and R. Akalya (15) from Rasipuram scored the same marks, 463 out of 500, in the public exams. They scored centum in mathematics.

Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri district recorded a pass percentage of 90.45 in the Class X public exams. Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 87.56 with girls scoring 91.70% and boys 83.28%. Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools surpassed the district average with a pass percentage of 94.29. They also recorded cent percent pass percentage among the boys, while girls registered 86.67%.

Similarly, Tribal Welfare schools surpassed the district average with a pass percentage of 93.64. Matriculation schools secured 98.51% with girls securing 99.32% and boys securing 97.88%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri registered a pass percentage of 91.43 in the exams. Girls registered a pass percentage of 93.70 and boys 89.22%. The pass percentage saw a significant increase by 6.07 from last year, when the district recorded 85.36 pass percentage.

Management-wise performance saw the government schools scoring 88.81 pass percentage with girls registering 91.98 surpassing the district average pass percentage. Boys secured 85.64 pass percentage.

Aided schools surpassed the pass percentage of Matriculation schools scoring 98.17. Matriculation schools secured a pass percentage of 97.44.

Government schools secured 66 centums, higher than that of private schools which scored 60 centums, in the class X exams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.