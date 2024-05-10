ADVERTISEMENT

Class X results | Erode district registers 95.08 pass percentage

Updated - May 10, 2024 03:45 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 03:22 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 160 schools, including 43 government schools scored centum results

The Hindu Bureau

Class X students exchange sweets after the Board examination results were published in Erode in Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Erode district with an overall pass percentage of 95.08 in the Class 10 examination stood seventh in Tamil Nadu for which results were announced on Friday, May 10, 2024. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 94.53%.

Of the total 24,826 students who appeared for the examination from 358 schools, including 12,404 boys and 12,422 girls, 23,605 cleared the examination, including 11,548 boys and 12,057 girls.

The overall pass percentage of boys is 93.10, while girls secured 97.06. Pass percentage of government schools was 92.05, municipal schools was 86.35, aided schools was 95.91, welfare schools was 84.71, self-finance schools was 97.71 and matriculation schools was 98.69.

A total of 160 schools, including 43 government schools scored centum results, when compared to 136 schools in 2023. The Government Tribal Residential High School at Kongadai and Gethesal, Government High School at Thamaraikarai, Germalam, Kadatti and Makkampalayam, all in hill areas, produced centum results.

