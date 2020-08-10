Class X exam results announced

Following the State government’s decision to declare Class X students as ‘all pass’ in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the marks were released on Monday.

In Coimbatore district, 40,422 students (20,444 girls and 19,978 boys) were declared to have passed the examination. Officials from Department of School Education said that of the total students, 11,189 were from government schools, 323 from municipality schools, 2,152 from Corporation schools, 168 from Adi Dravidar Welfare schools, 7,285 students from government-aided schools (partly and fully aided), 282 from Anglo-Indian schools and 19,023 from private schools.

However, the results of nearly 500 students, who were absent for either both the exams (quarterly and half-yearly) or one of the exams were not declared, officials said. Besides, the results of around 1,500 private candidates registered in Coimbatore district were also not declared. Directions for these candidates were yet to be announced by the Department, the officials said.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha said though the reopening of schools remained uncertain, the admission process for Class XI in government schools might commence in a few days.

In Tiruppur, 29,502 students (14,780 girls and 14,722 boys) ‘passed’ the exam, officials said. The students included 11,557 from the government schools and 11,756 from private schools.

In Erode district, 25,782 (12,983 boys and 12,799 girls) ‘cleared’ their SSLC examination.

Officials said results were declared based on marks scored in quarterly and half-yearly exams (80%) and 20% weightage was given to attendance. They said if students were not satisfied with their marks, they could submit grievances forms to the Directorate of School Education through their respective school principal.

Forms can be downloaded from the portal www.dge.tn.gov.in and have to be submitted by August 25.

According to officials in Salem, a total of 44,858 students (22,557 boys and 22,301 girls) studying in 532 schools were declared pass.

In Namakkal, 21,225 students (11,024 boys and 10,201 girls) studying in 305 schools were declared pass. P.Ayyanan, Chief Educational Officer, said the mark sheets would be given to students from August 17.