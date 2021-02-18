Class X exam dates will be announced soon: Minister

Erode

18 February 2021 00:12 IST

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Wednesday said that the schedule for Class X board examination will be announced soon.

Regarding the Plus Two examination schedule announcement, the Minister told reporters that since the CBSE had announced the exam schedule for Classes X and XII, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami held discussions with the department officials and approved the schedule. He added that there was no confusion over the release of the schedule.

It is to be noted that the School Education Department had earlier said that the schedule for board examinations would only be released after the dates for the Assembly elections were announced.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister, who also holds the Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolio, said that the State government had sanctioned ₹ 67 crore for encouraging sports and added that infrastructure would be created in all the 12,522 gram panchayats and 528 town panchayats in the State. He also said that financial assistance had been sought from the Central Government for constructing stadiums in all the districts.

Earlier, Mr. Sengottaiyan inaugurated an indoor stadium constructed at a cost of ₹ 3 crore at Krishna Nagar in Gobichettipalayam Municipality.

Aavin chairman K.K. Kaliappan, Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Jayaraman, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer R. Satheesh Kumar and other officials were present during the inaugural function.