Class VIII girl collapses in school, dies

Published - October 23, 2024 08:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A Class VIII student of a private CBSE school in Anthiyur collapsed in the classroom and died on the way to the hospital on Wednesday.

According to police, the 13-year-old, from Bhavani, had been unwell for two days and had received treatment at a private hospital. After her recovery, she returned to school, where her mother also works as a teacher. At 11.05 a.m., the girl collapsed in the classroom and was taken to a private hospital in Anthiyur, where doctors declared her dead. The girl’s father has lodged a complaint with Anthiyur police. A case was registered and an inquiry is on.

