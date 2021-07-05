Class V student denied online classes due to non-payment of fees

Girl’s father seeks Collector’s intervention

A Class V girl student was allegedly banned from online classes and the mobile number was removed from the online group by a private school on Poondurai Road for non-payment of fees by the student.

The girl’s father sought the intervention of the district administration so that her daughter could continue her studies in the current academic year.

A. Sakthivel of Shastri Nagar in his complaint to the Collector here on Monday said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, he lost his income and could not pay school fees for his daughter last year. Hence, he claimed that the school removed his mobile number from the online group created by the school.

He said that he recently approached the school principal seeking continuation of studies for her daughter. But, the principal said that she could be included in the online classes only if both the instalments of the school fee for last year and current year are paid. When he expressed his willingness to pay the fees for the current year, the school demanded last year’s fees too.

Mr. Sakthivel said that he is ready to pay the current academic year’s fee and wanted his daughter's studies to continue and sought the intervention of the Collector.