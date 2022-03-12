Class IX student jumps to death in Salem

A Class IX student allegedly died by suicide by jumping off from the terrace of a government school building at Sitharampalayam near Thiruchengode on Saturday.

According to police, the student stepped out of her classroom reportedly saying she was feeling nauseating. Teachers rushed her to the Thiruchengode Government Hospital. However, she died of injuries. . Thiruchengode police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.