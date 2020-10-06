Class IX student develops automatic hand sanitiser dispenser in Coimbatore

It is in use at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital

An automatic hand sanitiser dispenser developed by a class IX student is in use at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

According to the student V. Magizhan and his parents, the dispenser was made at a cost of ₹ 400. A student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Gandhipuram, Magizhan made the sanitiser in July while he did not have classes due to the lockdown.

Magizhan’s mother S. Vennila said the boy made the equipment by referring to videos and tutorials on the internet. The boy and his father G. Shanmugavelu, an anaesthesiologist at ESI Hospital, purchased materials needed for the sanitiser dispenser locally, she said. “The dispenser was made using the body of an old water purifier. It has the capacity to hold five litres of sanitiser. My next plan is to make a cost-effective chaff cutter,” said Magizhan. ESI Hospital Dean A. Nirmala lauded the boy’s effort.