Class II student dies in accident in Salem

Published - September 26, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 7-year-old girl died in an accident in Salem district on Thursday.

R. Anu, a Class II student residing at Kattikaranur colony near Pottiyapuram, was on her way to school along with her sister Sivanandhini (9) in a moped driven by her father Raji (35). At Ambedkar Statue in Salem-Mettur Road, a tanker lorry hit the moped in the rear. Anu died on the spot, while Sivanandhini sustained a fracture in her leg and Raji sustained minor injuries. The Omalur police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

