Class 10 student bids adieu to his government school in Pollachi with wall art

S. A. Manikandan, a former student of the Pethanaickanur Government High School in Anamalai, Pollachi, has taken up a project: to paint 100 metres of his school’s compound wall as a farewell gift.

Having attended this school from class 6 onwards and achieving a score of 367 in the class 10 public exams, the results of which were declared recently, he was looking for ways to give back to the school that encouraged him to pursue his passion for art even after schooling. “Because of my parents and teachers, I have clarity on what I should pursue after school. So, it is only fair that I give back through art,” he said.

Manikandan proposed his painting project to the Assistant Head Master (AHM), N. Balamurali, before the results were declared. “Manikandan has always shown talent in art. It is a good opportunity for him to showcase his skills and enhance the school’s aesthetics,” said the AHM.

Upon receiving approval from the school authorities, Manikandan began by sketching ten scenes on paper, depicting the Anamalai Hills and the wildlife found there. Commencing work on the wall on the day the exam results were announced, he has already completed two paintings. He plans to finish the work in 10 days.

Although offered financial assistance by the school to purchase necessary supplies, Manikandan declined, opting to fund the project himself with ₹400 from his pocket money. “I wanted to contribute to my alma mater without seeking anything in return. So I financed the supplies myself,” he said.

In addition to beautifying the school, Manikandan aims to instill a sense of pride and positivity among current students and their parents through his artwork. “My paintings are a tribute to the institution that played a pivotal role in my education. I hope they inspire future students,” he expressed.

As the next academic session approaches, Manikandan plans to transfer to a Government Higher Secondary School in Chennai. His aim is to broaden his exposure to art and further develop his skills in the field.