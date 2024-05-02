Clash erupts between two caste groups in Salem; mob sets fire to shops, damage vehicles

May 02, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

A clash erupted between members of two caste groups following simmering tension over temple entry at Deevattipatti in Salem district on Thursday leading to arson and violence. A mob set fire to some shops and damaged vehicles in the district.

According to the police, a festival was held at the local Mariamman temple in which residents of Deevattipatti participated. There were complaints from a section of people belonging to the Scheduled Caste that members of a Most Backward Community were not allowing them to enter the temple. The local police had then intervened and asked the organisers of the temple festival to suspend the celebrations.

On Thursday, a “peace meeting” was conducted at Deevattipatti in the presence of police and revenue officials. During the meeting, the representatives of the MBC group asked for a day’s time to convey their decision on conducting the temple festival.

Meanwhile, supporters of both caste groups gathered at the Deevattipatti bus stand near the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway and pelted stones at each other. Thereafter, a mob set fire to two shops and damaged more than 20 shops. The mob also damaged two-wheelers and autorickshaws in the locality. The police, who had come for the “peace meeting”, tried in vain to rein in the arsonists. Later, a group of people staged a road roko.

More police forces were rushed to the spot and they resorted to lathi-charge to chase the mob away from the spot.

Salem Range Inspector General of Police (DIG) E.S. Uma and Salem District Superintendent of Police (SP) A.K. Arun Kabilan visited the scene and conducted inquires.

Mr. Kabilan told journalists that 19 persons were arrested in connection with the incident. The police are identifying people involved in damaging public property, with the help of CCTV footage. “Soon they will also be arrested,” he said, adding, “the situation is under control in the locality”.

Following the incident, hundreds of police were deployed and shops in the locality were closed. Vehicular traffic on the the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway was restored an hour after the violent incidents.

