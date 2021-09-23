Clash between two groups over putting up party flag

A clash occurred between two groups near Thevettipatti here after they quarrelled over putting up a party flag on the roadside.

According to the police, the clash occurred between members of SC community and Vanniyars after members of SC community attempted to erect a flag of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi along a stretch of the State Highways. Police said that notice had already been issued by the State Highways to representatives of various political parties to remove existing flagpoles from the highway.

This led to a quarrel between the groups and stone-pelting, the police said. Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said that a few police personnel were injured in the pelting of stones and about 50 persons from both the groups have been arrested. He added that police personnel have been deployed in the area.