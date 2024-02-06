Clash between two groups in Salem; head constable injured

February 06, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Salem

A social media post by a minor led to a clash between members of two groups, and a head constable sustained injuries while trying to prevent the clash on Monday night.

A 17-year-old boy, who resides in Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Kalpaganur in Salem district, made a comment about a different caste on an Instagram page run by Cuddalore district Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Monday evening. The boy then captured a screenshot of his comment and posted it as his WhatsApp status. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadres lodged a complaint with the Attur police on Monday night seeking action against the boy upon seeing his status.

Later, a clash broke between the two sides at Kalpaganur and stones were hurled at each other. Police arrived at the spot and tried to quell the fight, when head constable Murugavel sustained injuries to his head. The Police then resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowds. Murugavel was admitted to Attur Government Hospital, and Attur police booked more than 10 people from each side. More than 50 police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents.

