GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 ‘Clampdown on illegal real estate projects in the Nilgiris’

Published - September 19, 2024 08:04 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN) has appealed to the Nilgiris district Collector to clampdown on illegal real estate projects and layouts in the district.

Chairperson of CEAN, Surjit K. Chaudhary, said there were a “large number of real estate projects and layouts spread all over the district being marketed in violation of laws and norms.” The Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) was applicable across the country, and the real estate promoters, agents and even government officials were of the view that RERA was not applicable in the Nilgiris. “This impression itself is a serious criminal act,” he said.

CEAN alleged that new roads were being constructed illegally within local bodies without the knowledge of the Collector. “Most of these developments are in violation of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) norms and are steeper than 20 % gradient, maximum prescribed by the GSI,” it added.

Mr. Chaudhary also alleged that plots were being registered illegally and that no action had been taken against real estate promoters for violations by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the local body.

CEAN urged the Nilgiris Collector to carry out a survey to find unapproved and unregistered projects and layouts across the district, and that action should be taken against the real estate promoters under RERA.

“Illegal permissions of buildings in the unregistered projects obtained from the Architectural and Aesthetic Aspects (AAA) Committee and the district building committee by submitting misleading information must be cancelled or invalidated with immediate effect,” they said.

They also called for local body officials, DTCP officials and officials from the registration department to obey existing laws and that disciplinary or criminal action must be immediately initiated against the officials who have allowed for the building of roads and buildings in violation of RERA.

Published - September 19, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.