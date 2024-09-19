 ‘Clampdown on illegal real estate projects in the Nilgiris’

The Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN) has appealed to the Nilgiris district Collector to clampdown on illegal real estate projects and layouts in the district.

Chairperson of CEAN, Surjit K. Chaudhary, said there were a “large number of real estate projects and layouts spread all over the district being marketed in violation of laws and norms.” The Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) was applicable across the country, and the real estate promoters, agents and even government officials were of the view that RERA was not applicable in the Nilgiris. “This impression itself is a serious criminal act,” he said.

CEAN alleged that new roads were being constructed illegally within local bodies without the knowledge of the Collector. “Most of these developments are in violation of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) norms and are steeper than 20 % gradient, maximum prescribed by the GSI,” it added.

Mr. Chaudhary also alleged that plots were being registered illegally and that no action had been taken against real estate promoters for violations by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the local body.

CEAN urged the Nilgiris Collector to carry out a survey to find unapproved and unregistered projects and layouts across the district, and that action should be taken against the real estate promoters under RERA.

“Illegal permissions of buildings in the unregistered projects obtained from the Architectural and Aesthetic Aspects (AAA) Committee and the district building committee by submitting misleading information must be cancelled or invalidated with immediate effect,” they said.

They also called for local body officials, DTCP officials and officials from the registration department to obey existing laws and that disciplinary or criminal action must be immediately initiated against the officials who have allowed for the building of roads and buildings in violation of RERA.