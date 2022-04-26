Claims on religious conversion in schools false: Tiruppur Collector

A week after the controversy regarding alleged religious conversion at a government school in Tiruppur, District Collector S. Vineeth on Tuesday clarified to the media that the complaint was false and that no such attempts were made in any school in the district.

On April 19, Chief Educational Officer of Tiruppur district R. Ramesh directed the District Educational Officer (DEO) – Tiruppur to visit the government school and submit a report after a parent of a Class VI girl studying in a government school in the city lodged a complaint with the police. The parent alleged that a teacher in the school asked his daughter to pray to a deity from a different faith and another teacher allegedly reprimanded her based on a religious marker.

“Based on the complaint, the DEO and the Revenue Department conducted investigations, which has revealed that there is no truth in the complaint,” Mr. Vineeth told reporters on Tuesday. When asked about the protests held by some outfits outside the school following the complaint, he said that any attempts to show the school “in poor light” will be met with strict action and that he had discussed with the City Commissioner of Police regarding this.

School students facing any inconvenience shall contact Childline helpline 1098 and efforts to crerate awareness about this helpline in schools across the district are under way, Mr. Vineeth added.