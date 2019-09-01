Claiming Panchami land: foul play alleged in arrests

Samuga Neethi Katchi has alleged that the Revenue Department deceived Dalit people, who protested for the allocation of Panchami land near Sulur on August 28, which led to the arrest of 19 members of the organisation. They are currently in judicial custody in Coimbatore Central Prison.

D. Rajendran, State executive member of the Katchi, claimed that the Sulur tahsildar had assured them on August 15 that steps would be taken to allot 7.5 acres identified as Panchami land at Sidhanaickenpalayam to beneficiaries.

According to him, the land was identified as Panchami land through the Right To Information Act. Later, Dalits from Selakarichal near Sulur approached the Revenue Department for allocation of the land and the Sulur tahsildar gave an assurance that further action would be taken on or before August 28, he claimed.

“Members of Samuga Neethi Katchi assembled in the land on August 28 morning and the tahsildar turned up only around 8 p.m. The official asked us to disperse assuring due action the next day. However, a false complaint was lodged by a person alleging that a protest was staged in his land and 19 persons including the organisation’s State president, N. Panneerselvam, were remanded at night. Thirty-one others were arrested and released on bail in the early hours of August 29,” he alleged.